Middle School Teacher Jailed For Reportedly Overdosing In Front Of Class

A New Jersey middle school teacher was arrested and charged Thursday after he overdosed on fentanyl in front of a classroom full of students, police say.

Frank Thompson, 57, was charged with drug-related crimes and offenses in addition to endangering the welfare of children following a November 29 overdose in his classroom at Roosevelt Intermediate School, a report from the Westfield Police Department stated.

NJ art teacher overdoses on fentanyl in front of middle school students https://t.co/1jfixn6kvh pic.twitter.com/6gTtuYrlCV — New York Post (@nypost) January 8, 2023



Police were alerted to Thompson’s condition by the school resource officer, Fortunato Riga who found Thompson in his classroom unresponsive and unconscious on the floor being treated by the school nurse and surrounded by students, the report stated.

Recognizing signs of overdose, Riga administered Narcan on Thompson and immediately saw signs of improvement, according to the report.