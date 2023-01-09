Police Investigate Six Shootings Targeting Local Elected Officials, Cite ‘Potential Connections’

Police in Albuquerque, New Mexico, are investigating six shootings that allegedly targeted local elected officials.

Police announced Monday that a man is in custody in connection with at least one of the shootings in December and January, according to KRQE News. The man has not yet been charged for any of the shootings and police did not identify the man.

Police: Gunshots fired at home of sixth Albuquerque elected official https://t.co/QEsYz25sz2 — KRQE News 13 (@krqe) January 9, 2023

“We are trying to still link and see which cases are related and which are not related,” Alburquerque Police Chief Harold Medina said, KRQE News reported. “So until we get more details and we finish the process of seeing where the evidence leads up and getting returns on our warrants, this will be the extent of our information.”

Six shootings have occurred at elected officials’ homes in two months, KRQE News reported. Police have reportedly found “potential connections between some of the shootings.” (RELATED: ‘They’re Trying To Kill Me’: 87-Year-Old Woman Struck By Celebratory New Year’s Eve Gunfire In Philadelphia)

Shootings allegedly occurred at the homes of New Mexico House Speaker Javier Martínez, Bernalillo County Commissioner Adriann Barboa, former commissioner Debbie O’Malley, and New Mexico State Senator Linda Lopez, according to the outlet. Additional shootings have been reported at the former campaign office of New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez and the office of New Mexico State Senator Moe Maestas.

All the shootings allegedly occurred at buildings associated with officials who are members of the Democratic party, KRQE News reported. Nobody was injured in any of the six shootings.

The Albuquerque Police Department did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.