Johnny Depp’s Lawyer Lands Legal Analyst Role At NBC News

NBC News announced Monday that Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez has joined the team at “Today” as a legal analyst.

Vasquez made her first appearance Monday morning and was officially introduced on-air by host Hoda Kotb. She kicked off her first segment by discussing the Idaho college student murders.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the NBC family as a legal analyst,” Vasquez said in a statement issued to the New York Post. “I grew up watching the ‘Today’ show and it’s such a privilege to now be part of a world-class, dedicated team discussing the most important legal stories of the day.”

NEW: Camille Vasquez joins @NBCNews as a legal analyst. https://t.co/GCLRYn1avJ — NBC News PR (@NBCNewsPR) January 9, 2023

Vasquez rose to fame when she represented Johnny Depp in his high-profile, $10 million defamation suit against Amber Heard. She became a household name during the highly publicized 6-week trial when she served as the lead attorney alongside Benjamin Chew.

She grilled Heard on the stand during the cross-examination phase, and helped lead Depp to victory.

Vasquez’ popularity continued to grow after the trial. She was seen attending a live concert in support of Depp and fellow musician Jeff Beck, as the team celebrated their courtroom win. (RELATED: REPORT: Amber Heard Privately Settles Defamation Case With Johnny Depp)

Vasquez was promoted to partner of the firm she was working for, Brown Rudnick, a few days after defeating Heard in the defamation case, according to the New York Post.

She also serves as co-chair of the law firm’s brand & reputation management group, according to the New York Post.