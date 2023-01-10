House Ratifies New GOP Committee Chairs. Here’s Who They Are

The House of Representatives affirmed the committee chairmanships of 21 Republicans on Tuesday, one day after the Steering Committee voted on five contested gavels.

Of the new GOP chairs, 16 served as ranking member on their committee during the 117th Congress, while incoming Ways and Means Committee chairman Jason Smith of Missouri was the previous ranking member of the House Budget Committee. North Carolina Rep. Virginia Foxx received a waiver to chair the Education and Workforce Committee, which she led from 2017-19 before being ranking member from 2019-23.

Foxx beat out Michigan Rep. Tim Wahlberg for the Education and Workforce gavel, while the GOP’s Steering Committee chose Tennessee Rep. Mark Green over Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw to lead the Homeland Security Committee. Green and Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan are the only members of the House Freedom Caucus who are also committee chairs. (RELATED: Reps. Adam Schiff, Eric Swalwell, Ilhan Omar To Officially Be Kicked Off Intelligence, Foreign Affairs Committee)

The new House GOP committee chairs of the 118th Congress pic.twitter.com/8N7ZfJ5uUZ — Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 10, 2023

In addition to the 20 standing committees, which are permanent and pass legislation, Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced chairmen for two select committees, which don’t pass legislation. Ohio Rep. Mike Turner will chair the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence while Wisconsin Rep. Mike Gallagher will chair a new committee addressing security threats from China. The China competition committee was created by a resounding bipartisan vote.

Here are the new GOP standing committee chairs:

Pennsylvania Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson-House Committee On Agriculture

Texas Rep. Kay Granger-House Appropriations Committee

Alabama Rep. Mike Rogers-House Armed Services Committee

Texas Rep. Jodey Arrington-House Budget Committee



North Carolina Rep. Virginia Foxx-House Committee on Education and the Workforce

Washington Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers-House Energy and Commerce Committee

Mississippi Rep. Michael Guest-House Ethics Committee

North Carolina Rep. Patrick McHenry-House Financial Services Committee

Texas Rep. Michael McCaul-House Foreign Affairs Committee

Tennessee Rep. Mark Green-House Homeland Security Committee

Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan-House Judiciary Committee

Arkansas Rep. Bruce Westerman-House Natural Resources Committee

Kentucky Rep. James Comer-House Committee on Oversight and Accountability

Oklahoma Rep. Tom Cole-House Rules Committee

Oklahoma Rep. Frank Lucas-House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology

Texas Rep. Roger Williams-House Small Business Committee

Missouri Rep. Sam Graves-House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee

Illinois Rep. Mike Bost-House Veterans Affairs Committee

Missouri Rep. Jason Smith-House Ways and Means Committee



Ohio Rep. Mike Turner-House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence

Wisconsin Rep. Mike Gallagher-House Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party