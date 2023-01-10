POLL: Only 16% Of Gen Z Adults Are Proud To Live In The US

Gen Z adults (ages 18-25) are far less likely than older generations to say that they are “proud to live in the United States,” according to a Morning Consult survey.

Overall, only 16 percent of Gen Z adults said they were proud to live in the United States — the lowest rate of all generations. Millennials were second lowest, with 36 percent proud to be Americans. By comparison, Generation Xers and Baby Boomers were the most patriotic, at 54 and 73 percent, respectively.

#GenZ adults have much lower trust in U.S. government institutions than older generations. They are also much less likely than other cohorts to say they are proud to live in the United States. https://t.co/zLQl2NdugM pic.twitter.com/FMtQy1VvMp — Morning Consult (@MorningConsult) January 9, 2023

The survey also found that younger generations said they were much more likely to boycott brands over progressive issues like abortion access, but were “less likely to single out unethical overseas practices as a reason to change their purchasing habits.” (RELATED: POLL: 21% Of Gen Z Generation Identifies As LGBT)

According to our new data, geopolitical issues are less likely to drive young consumers to change their purchasing habits. https://t.co/zLQl2NdugM pic.twitter.com/uyN3e07Quv — Morning Consult (@MorningConsult) January 10, 2023

Morning Consult suggested that this could be because younger consumers are less patriotic and therefore “may not want to see the United States — and by extension, U.S. companies — acting as arbiters of global ethics.”