AMERICAN PRIDE ON THE SLIDE: Record-Low 38% ‘Extremely Proud’ to Be American

A record-low 38% of U.S. adults say they are “extremely proud” to be American, according to a Gallup poll conducted June 1-20.

The measure has been on a steady decline since 2008, when 58% of Americans surveyed reported being “extremely proud,” reports Gallup.

The larger pool of respondents reporting that they were either “extremely proud” or “very proud” also shrunk, down to 65% from 85% in 2013.

The 38% of U.S. adults who say they are “extremely proud” to be American is the lowest since Gallup’s first measurement in 2001. https://t.co/MCZyRxuyqR — GallupNews (@GallupNews) June 29, 2022

Gallup suggests record-low overall levels of national pride are the results of the pandemic and skyrocketing inflation. The consumer price index has reached its highest point in 40 years, one gallon of gas costs more than $5 a gallon in parts of the country and one study found that the cost of the average Fourth of July barbecue will be up 17% from last year. (RELATED: Here Are The Predictions Trump Got Right About Biden)

Gallup also speculates that responses being recorded just after mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York, likely did not help respondents’ outlook.

Survey responses were notably different by party affiliation, Gallup found. The percentage of Republicans that reported extreme pride has dipped to 58%, its lowest point since Gallup began measuring in 2001. The “extremely proud” share of Democrats, on the other hand, is actually up to 26% from 22% in 2019, but down from an all-time high of 56% in 2013.

Gallup’s poll included 1015 respondents and had a margin of error of 4%.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.