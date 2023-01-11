Joy Reid Explains How Corrupt The FBI Is, Then Shames Republicans For Not Trusting The Agency

MSNBC’s Joy Reid lashed out at Republicans on Wednesday night for not trusting the FBI and other intelligence agencies.

The Republican-led house voted Tuesday to create a new subcommittee to investigate the alleged “weaponization” of the federal government. Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, who led the fight, previously cited parents being labeled as domestic terrorists for opposing critical race theory in schools as one of the motivating factors, as well as the government’s involvement in suppressing free speech while colluding with big tech.

Reid began her monologue by explaining a “noteworthy example of how the FBI can go wrong” and explained how Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. criticized the FBI for failing to protect civil rights, which led to then-FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover launching a deep investigation into King that lasted years.

Reid highlighted that King was subsequently investigated for alleged communist crimes and was wiretapped, as Hoover was exceptionally hostile toward King. Hoover even alleged King was the “most notorious liar in the country.” The FBI sent King a black mail tape of him “carousing in a Washington, D.C., hotel room” as well as a tape encouraging King to commit suicide, according to the King Institute.

Reid managed to tie the FBI’s abysmal treatment of King to Republicans wanting to have oversight over intelligence agencies.

“The new House Republican majority is now co-opting a real piece of history, that the FBI is capable of unleashing harassment campaigns as they did to Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King. But saying that this type of harassment is now happening to them. The FBI is raiding Trump’s Mar-a-Lago to confiscate classified material. That can only be federal overreach by the bureau and the Department of Justice, they say. Ditto on the DOJ investigating Trump for inciting an insurrection in which five people died,” Reid said. “‘Political weaponization of the Justice Department,’ they say.”

“House Republicans … are now obsessed with investigating the investigators. Voting to establish a new special panel to probe what Republicans call the ‘weaponization of the federal government.'” (RELATED: ‘Hold On, Hold On, Let Me Finish’: Byron Donalds Pushes Back After Joy Reid Interrupts Him)

“This is nowhere near what really happened to Civil Rights leaders in the 60s, when baseless red baiting devastated black organizations. When federal investigators accused an entire movement of being communist and tried to blackmail a noble prize-winning icon to end his life. Yet, still, today’s Republicans are claiming victimhood status that isn’t really for them, to undercut legitimate probes on a former president who stole classified documents and incited a mob to overthrow the government,” Reid said.

“It’s the aggressors playing the victim, otherwise known as gas lighting,” she added.

Other liberals have been opposed to the committee, claiming that it undermines law enforcement. California Rep. Adam Schiff said the investigations will “discredit law enforcement like the FBI.”