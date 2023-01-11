Mexican President Praises Biden For Not Building Even ‘One Meter’ Of Border Wall

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador thanked President Joe Biden for not building a wall along the border as he was hosting the 10th North American Leaders’ Summit.

“You are the first president of the United States in a very long time that has not built even one meter of wall,” Obrador said Tuesday. “And we thank you for that, sir.”

Obrador also took aim at Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who has sent migrants to places like New York and Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts. (RELATED: ‘Wait A Minute Sir!’: Cavuto Grills Dem Rep Who Tries Defending Biden’s Short Trip To Border)

“This is completely inhuman,” he said, according to The New York Times.

During his speech, Biden promised to install electric vehicle charging stations at the border with Canada and Mexico to protect illegal immigrants from “xenophobia and discrimination.”

The Biden administration has reprimanded states that have tried to curb the flow of illegal migrants.

The administration sued Arizona over a makeshift border wall that was constructed, with the administration arguing the shipping containers trespass on federal lands.