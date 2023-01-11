NBC News President Leaving Network

NBC News president Noah Oppenheim will be leaving the network as part of a restructuring.

Oppenheim will be replaced by former deputy managing editor of The New York Times, Rebecca Blumenstein, who will because the new president of editorial. Two additional replacements will also be brought in.

“The news landscape is rapidly evolving, with mediums converging at a rate our industry has never seen,” Blumenstein said in a statement, according to The New York Times. “I look forward to building on the deep journalistic foundation at NBC news to help NBC News achieve its ambitions.”

Oppenheim said he would be working on “writing and producing TV and movies,” CNN reported. (RELATED: CNN Hit With Yet Another Big Departure)

The Times bids farewell to Rebecca Blumenstein and congratulates her on a new role. https://t.co/QMaAyQZZyJ — NYTimes Communications (@NYTimesPR) January 11, 2023

Blumenstein will manage most of the network’s programming but the “Today” franchise and “Nighty News” segment will be managed by president of NBCUniversal News Group, Cesar Conde.

Libby Leist will serve as executive vice president of “Today” and lifestyle while Janelle Rodriguez has been named executive vice president of NBC News NOW, which is a streaming service.

“The appointments of Rebecca, Libby and Janelle provide a powerful foundation for the News Group as it continues to grow its leadership position.,” Conde said in a statement.

“The extraordinary accomplishments of Rebecca, Libby and Janelle and their visions will keep us on the path of continued success.”

Oppenheim came under fire in 2019 after Ronan Farrow alleged network executives knew about the sexual misconduct allegations against Matt Lauer but did not act on them in a timely fashion. Oppenheim called the claims “false.”