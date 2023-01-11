‘I’d Love To See What’s Underneath The Shorts’: Network Releases Trailer For Reality TV Show Hosted By Stormy Daniels

OUTtv released the trailer for their new reality television show “For the Love of DILFs,” hosted by Stormy Daniels, and it promises to be a steamy, drama-filled rollercoaster ride.

The new 8-episode dating series premieres Jan. 31, and showcases two groups of gay men — “Daddies” and “Himbos” — who compete to find love and win $10,000 to spend on their brand new relationship. Adult film star Stormy Daniels is the host of the show, and lives with the men in a luxurious mansion for the duration of the season.

Daniels acts as the relationship advisor for the group, according to People.

“I host the show, but I also lived in the mansion with the singles to help guide them through this experience, so I can tell you firsthand that these are real love stories,” Daniels told the outlet in a statement. “I’m not a crier, but they even made me shed a few tears on set because I got so invested. Every day was an adventure with the Daddies and Himbos.”

Daniels also explained the two groups of men and provided insight into the twists and turns the show has in store for viewers.

She described “Daddies” as being men who are “confident, mature, and ready to show you the ropes,” and said “Himbos” are men who are “sexy, fun, and ready to show you a good time,” according to People.

The trailer explains that “at the end of this emotional journey, only one couple will be voted most likely to succeed.” The video also shows the men sharing their life stories and opening up about their dating journeys and their efforts to find love. (RELATED: Porn Star Stormy Daniels Reveals The Names Of Her Breast Implants)

“I’m just looking for love in all the wrong places,” says one man.

“I know one day I’m going to find that guy. I know I’m ready to be in a relationship,” one tearful contestant offers.

“I’d love to see what’s underneath the shorts,” says another.

“As a queer woman myself, it was amazing to get to work on a project created to uplift the LGBTQA+ community. It’s not just the stereotypical stuff you’re expecting,” Daniels said.

The show promises some surprises, too.

“Just when you thought you knew how dating shows worked — this isn’t just any love story. This is ‘For the Love of DILFs,'” a voice says at the end of the trailer. “Listen, I know sexy when I see it … and this show is HOT.”