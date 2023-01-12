Alabama School District Mandates That Counselors ‘Affirm’ Students’ Preferred Gender Identity

An Alabama school district mandates that school counselors “affirm” students preferred gender identity, according to a document made public by Parents Defending Education, a parental rights in education group.

Baldwin County Public Schools’ “Comprehensive Counseling and Guidance Plan 2022-2023” requires that all students have “equitable access” to school counselors who “advocate for and affirm” students’ sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression, according to a document made public by Parents Defending Education. The guidance adopted by the school is the “ethical standards for school counselors” drafted by The American School Counselor Association, a national organization that provides professional development and resources for school counselors. (RELATED: Milwaukee School Counselor Put On Leave After Refusing To Support Transgender Students)

The district school counselors are required to “understand and advocate for all students’ right to be treated in a manner that honors and respects their identity and expression” including their gender identity, gender expression and sexual orientation, the guidance stated.

The counselors also must “actively advocate for systemic and other changes” to create equitable programs for students on the basis of gender identity, gender expression and sexual orientation, the guidance stated. The counselors are expected to assist students in eliminating “systemic barriers or bias.”

The school district advises that school counselors must “pursue additional training and supervision” if their values are “discriminatory in nature” when addressing a student’s sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression, the guidance stated.

The American School Counselor Association and Baldwin County Public Schools did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.