‘Yellowstone’ Causes So Much Drama After Huge Award Win

“Yellowstone” clearly caused so much drama after leading actor Kevin Costner’s major Golden Globe win Tuesday.

Costner, who plays the lead cowboy John Dutton on the iconic “Yellowstone” series, won the Golden Globe for “Best Actor” on Tuesday, but was unable to attend the ceremony. In a video shared to fans, Costner explained how he and his wife, Christine Baumgarter, were stranded in Santa Barbara with their family as a third-straight week of extreme weather events washed over California.

Actress Regina Hall announced Costner’s win at the ceremony, laughing and rolling her eyes as she read from the teleprompter, as seen in a video shared by US Magazine. “Kevin Costner, he so much wanted to be — ,” Hall started her speech. “I always like how they write this. It’s like, ‘He so much wanted to be — ’ no, I’m sure he did. But because of the — it’s been raining — the unprecedented weather and flooding, he has to shelter in place in Santa Barbara.”

Extreme flooding in the state has led to at least 18 deaths, as of Thursday. The National Weather Service is sending out seemingly non-stop warning messages, telling residents to remain in place until these events start to slow — despite them not appearing to do that any time soon.

Unlike Hall’s very not-funny statements at the Golden Globes, the team behind “Better Call Saul” had a way, way better response to losing to the cowboy drama. The show’s Twitter account shared a clip from the “Breaking Bad” spin-off where the lead character is confronted by a woman he’s just slept with.

Congrats on your big win, Kevin Costner. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/pSm68usVLp — Better Call Saul (@BetterCallSaul) January 11, 2023

“Hey!” the woman says, “You are not Kevin Costner!”

“I was last night,” he quips back. Fans of the show will remember the con, where Saul convinced the woman he was, in fact, Costner. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone’ Snubbed Again, This Time By The Screen Actors Guild Awards)

Despite being brief, the joke was completely in-keeping with “Better Call Saul’s” stealth approach to storytelling, where absolutely nothing is told, and everything is said between the lines and the superb acting from the cast.