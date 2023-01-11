‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner Wins Golden Globe, Misses Ceremony Due To Flooding

“Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner won the Golden Globe for “Best Actor” on Tuesday, but had to miss the ceremony due to flooding in Los Angeles County.

Costner announced that he and his wife Christine Baumgarter weren’t going to be able to make the Golden Globes awards ceremony in a Twitter video to fans shared Tuesday evening.

“Hi everyone. Look, I’m so sorry for everyone who might have been tuning in to watch the Golden Globes — Chris and I aren’t going to be there,” Costner explained, standing in what appears to be the garden of a beachside home or hotel as the sun set over the Pacific Ocean.

“Yesterday we had to pull the kids out of school in Santa Barbara,” Costner continued. “This is the second time in five years that the freeway has flooded out, we found ourselves on the wrong side of the town and we couldn’t get back last night.”

He noted that his wife has a beautiful dress for the ceremony, and that he was “looking forward to walking down the red carpet with her.” Instead, the family put up some balloons and watched the show from home.

The actor was competing against acting heavyweights Jeff Bridges, Diego Luna, Bob Odenkirk and Adam Scott for the “Best Actor” award. He was nominated for his role as John Dutton in the iconic Taylor Sheridan series “Yellowstone.” (RELATED: Are The Emmys Serious? There Is No Reason Yellowstone Should Have Been Snubbed From 2022 Nominees)

After winning, he shared another update on Twitter where he thanked the Hollywood Foreign Press and the Golden Globes for the “tremendous honor” and to the team behind “Yellowstone” for bringing the character’s world to life.

California is currently going through its third straight week of extreme weather events, including several “atmospheric rivers” and a “bomb cyclone” that has taken the lives of at least 14 people. More cyclones are expected to continue in the coming weeks, with the National Weather Service sending out consistent warnings and updates to residents to remain safe.