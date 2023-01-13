Oops! Somehow The ‘Intelligence’ Community Tripled The Amount Of UFO Sightings On The Books

The 2022 Annual Report on Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) was released Thursday, revealing heaps of new potential extraterrestrial sightings.

Some 510 UAPs (also known as UFOs) were discovered as of August 30, 2022, proving that reports of these types of strange aerial anomalies are increasing, the report noted. Some additional 366 reports of UAPs were made between March 2021 and August 2022, after just 144 in the 17 years prior.

A little under 200 of the new UAP sightings were said to be drones, balloons, and other airborne clutter. The rest “demonstrated unusual flight characteristics or performance capabilities,” the report continued, as UFO researchers around the world collectively screamed “WELL DUH! WE’VE BEEN TELLING YOU THIS FOR YEARS!”

Senior Pentagon officials said in December that their research has not yet conclusively found that extraterrestrial beings are responsible for the hundreds of incidents in the report, according to ABC News. All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Director Sean Kirkpatrick said that the office was taking a “sober approach” to the data review, and would not be ruling out any possibility.

“I would just say that we are structuring our analysis to be very thorough and rigorous. We will go through it all,” Kirkpatrick stated. “As a physicist, I have to adhere to the scientific method and I will follow that data and science wherever it goes.”

There is nothing more detrimental to exploration than the many archaic aspects of the so-called “scientific method.” The most stagnant and dangerous aspect of scientific research is the closed-mindedness of many large communities, second only to the useless secrecy normalized within our major governmental institutions.

My belief is that no government will ever have the open-mindedness or ego-death required to admit that they are not the most powerful entity over humanity. In fact, our government has already told us that they will never be open about their work, because it would “harm national security.”

Harm their power over us, more like. There is no “intelligence” community when it comes to the presence of other life forms. There are seemingly only cover-up operations and spin doctors. (RELATED: The Weird Things We Learned About UFOs In 2022)

You, dear reader, know what you have seen in our skies. You have seen the disclosure with your own eyes. Stop depending on some random, unelected person to validate your experience. The truth is out there already, we just have to accept it and laugh at these men in suits who continue to place unearned intellectual prowess over us.