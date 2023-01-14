Teacher Who Sent Out Sexually Explicit Photos To Students Won’t Face Charges

A teacher at a Maryland school will not face charges after inadvertently sending sexually explicit photos in an email to students.

Families of students at Dr. Henry A. Wise Jr. High School in Upper Marlboro were informed by letter Friday that a teacher inadvertently sent out sexually explicit photos to all students at the school. Despite “immediate action” by school administrators to retract the message, there were many students who received it and shared the photos with others, the letter stated per Fox News 5 DC.

A school employee sent out email with explicit photos to ALL students at @wisehspumas

Students are being asked to NOT SHARE the photos, but we are seeing chatter on social media that it’s TOO LATE. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/DAmFNmiZEW — Rafael Sánchez-Cruz (@rafasanchezcruz) January 13, 2023



“I am asking that all students, as responsible online citizens, not share the photos by e-mail, social media outlets or other avenues. Our Mental Health Clinician and Professional School Counselors are available to provide direct support as needed to any student,” Principal Taryn Washington stated in the letter.

Washington also informed parents and guardians that “appropriate steps” had been taken regarding the offending employee, though did not elaborate what those steps were. (RELATED: Principal Allegedly Sends Out Email With Flag Of Terror Group To ‘Celebrate’ Islamic Heritage Month)

Prince George’s County Police Department informed the outlet that it does not plan to file charges against the teacher and is not investigating the matter any longer. The department also confirmed that there are no plans for future action against the teacher as the issue will be handled internally by the Prince George’s County Public School District, Fox News 5 DC reported.