‘Unwavering’: Over 150 GOP Megadonors Endorse Ronna McDaniel For Another Term As RNC Chair

More than 150 major Republican donors threw their support behind Republican National Committee (RNC) Chair Ronna McDaniel in a Monday letter.

The RNC will select its next leader at the end of January, with California civil rights attorney and RNC national committeewoman Harmeet Dhillon and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell both challenging McDaniel. McDaniel’s critics have pointed to disappointing midterm results including a slim majority in the House of Representatives and losses in the Senate to justify McDaniel’s ouster, but the donors who support her pointed to her fundraising successes and fulfilled promises.

“Ronna has led the Party with integrity and transparency. She has demonstrated good judgement and a steady hand as she guided the RNC through challenging political times,” the letter read. “Under Ronna’s unwavering leadership, the RNC has made consistent, critical contributions to the Republican ecosystem.” (RELATED: Overwhelming Majority Of Republican Voters Don’t Want Ronna McDaniel As RNC Chair: POLL)

TWO SIDES: Ronna McDaniel Has Been Key To The Election Integrity Fight. That’s Why I’m Endorsing Her https://t.co/XjuOS9FflV — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 16, 2023

Under McDaniel’s leadership, the GOP flipped the House of Representatives for Republicans and retired Democratic California Rep. Nancy Pelosi from the House speakership, donors argued, along with numerous other achievements including a strengthened ground game in getting voters to the polls and victories in battleground states.

However, critics have argued that the GOP underperformed expectations in the midterm elections, losing a Senate seat and winning only a narrow House Majority. The Republican party also faced disappointments in 2020, when Republicans lost the Senate and the presidency, and 2018, when the party lost the House — all of which occurred under McDaniel’s leadership.

Ambassador Duke Buchan III, Todd Ricketts, Ray Washburne and Ron Weiser, all of whom are past RNC finance chairs, signed the endorsement letter.

“Ronna is a tireless fundraiser and a trustworthy steward of donor resources. We are confident her continued leadership will put us in the best position to conduct a smooth and victorious 2024 Presidential election,” the letter said.

