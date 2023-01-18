Buttigeg Had No Official Scheduled Meetings On Supply Chain Crisis For Two Months During Parental Leave, Docs Show

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg had no official meetings about the supply chain crisis scheduled for nearly two months during his parental leave, documents show.

Buttigieg did not attend or schedule any official meetings related to the supply chain crisis from mid-August to early October 2021, according to newly obtained calendar records. His schedule shows a heavy workload until he began parental leave in mid-August due to the birth of his twins.

Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we’re becoming parents. We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family. pic.twitter.com/kS89gb11Ax — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) September 4, 2021

Buttigieg’s schedule from Aug. 14 to Oct. 5 shows 51 meetings, primarily consisting of daily check-ins and updates on the Biden administration’s legislative agenda. None of Buttigieg’s meetings appear to have been about the ongoing supply chain crisis.

From August to October 2021, surging demand was generating rising inflation and port bottlenecks were causing shortages throughout the economy. (RELATED: Buttigieg Refused Key Meetings During Parental Leave Despite Saying Otherwise, Docs Show)

A microchip shortage was affecting the car industry and many sectors throughout the economy and ports around the world were clogged with ships. Grocery stores were grappling with product shortages and retailers were already uncertain about the upcoming Christmas shopping season.

Buttigieg’s first meeting about supply chains issues was a “port congestion update” at 4:00 p.m. on Oct. 6. On the morning of Oct. 7, he made an appearance on MSNBC’s Morning Joe where he was asked about the supply chains and Biden’s infrastructure legislation. Buttigieg’s next briefing about port congestion occurred Oct. 12, when he resumed his busy schedule.

Buttigieg told CNN Oct. 17 he was “available 24/7, depending on what’s going on, and you’re going to have to engage,” in response to a question about his parental leave.

His calendar was obtained in a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request by Protect the Public’s Trust (PPT), a non-partisan ethics watchdog led by former government officials.

“Secretary Buttigieg claims that, even while on paternity leave, he was on call in an emergency. But when it came to the supply chain crisis, one of the most pressing and consequential emergencies plaguing Americans at the time, he was nowhere to be found,” said Michael Chamberlain, director of PPT.

The Transportation Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.