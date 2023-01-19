House Judiciary Committee To Investigate Dobbs Leak: REPORT

The House Judiciary Committee intends to continue investigating the Supreme Court draft opinion leak that surrounded Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, an anonymous source close to the committee told Fox News.

The Supreme Court announced Thursday that its investigation into the Dobbs leak had failed to find the person responsible. The House Judiciary Committee is looking to pick up where the investigation left off, an anonymous source told Fox. (RELATED: Supreme Court Says It Can’t Identify Dobbs Leaker)

Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, has previously indicated that the committee would investigate the leak, according to Fox.

Earlier in the week, the Supreme Court had reportedly narrowed down the list of suspects to a “small” list that included at least one law clerk. The Supreme Court released a 23-page document detailing the nearly 9-month investigation conducted by Gail Curley, the Marshal of the Supreme Court, that the investigation had been unable to conclusively identify the person who had leaked the draft opinion.

Chief Justice John Roberts announced on May 3, 2022, that an investigation would take place, and called the leak a “betrayal.”

“To the extent this betrayal of the confidence of the Court was intended to undermine the integrity of our operations, it will not succeed,” Roberts wrote. “The work of the court will not be affected in any way.”

The House Judiciary Committee and Jordan did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

