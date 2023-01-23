Maher Says Biden Admin ‘All In On’ Pushing Trans Ideology Onto Children

“Real Time” host Bill Maher slammed the White House on Friday, claiming they were “all in” on indoctrinating children with transgenderism.

Maher was joined by Republican South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace and Substack writer Andrew Sullivan when Maher began discussing the education system.

“Anything that has to do with schools or education is something really the Democrats have to answer for because they control it,” Maher said. “I mean, when you look at the Democratic convention, it’s like three-quarters of them are teachers. My sister’s a teacher. I’m a big defender of teachers, but what’s going on in schools is outrageous and somebody needs to answer for it.”

Sullivan then chimed in and asked why four-year-olds are being taught about pronouns rather than colors.

“Where on earth did that come from? And who told us it was going to be imposed on children?” Sullivan asked. “More and more, when you look at the curriculum, it’s all about that stuff. It’s all about identity, it’s all about being queer or trans. Children can’t understand that stuff, not in kindergarten.”

Maher and Sullivan discussed the topic further before Mace pointed out that several parents in her own state have bragged their young child is transitioning.

Mace then noted examples of how transitioning too young is dangerous for youth who are still developing, mentioning Chloe Cole, who detransitioned and has since spoken out against the procedures.

Maher then said the Biden Administration is “all in on that.”

BILL MAHER: “Biden administration is ALL-IN,” on pushing tans ideology on children pic.twitter.com/tIWjtdKWo1 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 23, 2023

The panel then criticized certain medical professionals for promoting transitioning for young kids before Maher mocked them as the “‘we’re the science people’.”

A June study found nearly half of the 1.6 million Americans who identify as transgender are teenagers or young adults and that some of the highest rates of youth transgenderism occurs in blue states.