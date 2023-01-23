Rogue Hog Turns Tables, Kills Butcher

A pig turned the tables on a Sheung Shui, Hong Kong, butcher on Friday, killing him as he prepared to slaughter and chop up the hog.

The 61-year-old butcher at the Sheung Shui slaughterhouse died after a persistent pig pushed him to the ground, causing the 15-inch meat cleaver he intended to kill the animal with to slice the man’s left foot.

The butcher, identified as Cai, had previously stunned the stubborn swine with a stun gun, but it woke up and knocked him down, according to Hong Kong outlet hk01.

The victim’s friend found him unconscious with the meat cleaver in his hand as he bled profusely out of the wound in his foot. Cai was brought to the North District Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Farmers Claim Migrant Crossings Contaminate Crops, Threaten American Food Security)

A butcher died while trying to slaughter a pig in Hong Kong https://t.co/PASLJhaeKa — CNN (@CNN) January 23, 2023

Police have not determined the cause of Cai’s death, but the local labor department has launched an investigation, police told CNN. Investigators have not ruled out that something went wrong while administering the stun gun shock, hk01 noted.

“We will complete the investigation as soon as possible to identify the cause of the accident, ascertain the liability of the duty holders and recommend improvement measures. We will take actions pursuant to the law if there is any violation of the work safety legislation,” a department spokesperson said, according to CNN.

No reports stated what happened to the pig following the incident, the New York Post noted.