Marilyn Manson Settles Sexual Assault Lawsuit With ‘Game Of Thrones’ Actress Esmé Bianco

Marilyn Manson settled a sexual assault lawsuit with “Game of Thrones” actress Esmé Bianco, Tuesday.

Attorneys for both Manson (whose real name is Brian Warner) and Bianco attended federal court in Los Angeles and informed the judge they had “reached an agreement in principle,” which put an end to one of the multiple sexual assault suits Manson is currently facing.

Bianco — who played prostitute Ros on HBO’s “Game of Thrones” and dated Manson in 2011 — claimed that he “used drugs, force, and threats of force to coerce sexual acts,” according to Billboard. Following the settlement, her lawyer told the outlet that Bianco had “agreed to resolve her claims against Brian Warner and Marilyn Manson Records Inc. in order to move on with her life and career.”

Bianco filed the lawsuit against Manson in 2021, alleging that the musician had “locked Ms. Bianco in the bedroom, tied her to a prayer kneeler and beat her with a whip that Mr. Warner said was utilized by the Nazis,” according to Billboard.

Manson vehemently denied the allegations and accused Bianco of “cynically and dishonestly seeking to monetize and exploit the #MeToo movement,” according to a court filing. (RELATED: Marilyn Manson Surrenders To Police Warrant)

Bianco was one of several women to come forward with allegations of abuse against the shock-rocker. Evan Rachel Wood, who was first linked to Manson in 2007 when she was 19 and he was 39 years old, accused him of grooming her as a teenager and alleged he violently sexually assaulted her.

Wood was soon followed by Ashley Morgan Smithline, Ashley Walters and an unnamed Jane Doe accuser, all of whom moved forward with litigation against Manson.

Marilyn’s legal woes against Smithline also ended this year. A federal judge dismissed that case on Jan. 3 when Smithline failed to secure a new attorney after splitting with her initial legal team, according to Billboard.