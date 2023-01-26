76ers’ Joel Embiid Makes Wild Gesture During Celebration. Nets’ Kevin Durant Talks Trash From Home

D-GENERATION X!
The Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets squared off Jan. 25, with the Sixers pulling out the 137-133 win, but it’s what happened in the middle of the game that has people (like Kevin Durant) losing their shit.
During the third quarter, Joel Embiid hit a layup that put him on the line for a three-point play after being fouled. Before going to the line, Embiid dropped a legendary D-Generation X crotch chop — but not everybody was happy about it.
“Trash celebration [Joel Embiid],” Durant tweeted.
Trash celebration @JoelEmbiid
— Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) January 26, 2023
Joel Embiid gesture pic.twitter.com/lPb6BQvqTv
— That’s a highlight (@ClipIt_NBA) January 26, 2023
Embiid went to speak to the media after the game, but before he did, he took to Twitter to respond to Durant.
The 28-year-old Sixers big man sent a video of himself (captioned #SuckIt) doing multiple crotch chops over the D-Generation X (DX) theme, including himself in the legendary DX music video, which sent Embiid into absolute laughter.
Before he got to the 76ers’ postgame press conference, Joel Embiid sent a troll reply to Kevin Durant on Twitter.
He couldn’t stop laughing. https://t.co/aXxcKXU7Ig pic.twitter.com/kUmvtyR4G9
— Nets Videos (@SNYNets) January 26, 2023
#SuckIt https://t.co/rVpradzgkW pic.twitter.com/xP8uJ3T6IA
— Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) January 26, 2023
Durant — who missed his seventh straight game due to a sprained right MCL — said he missed “talking shit” to both Embiid and Montrezl Harrell in a Tweet before the interaction went down between him and the Sixers center.
Damn, I miss talking shit to Joel and montrez.
— Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) January 26, 2023
The whole situation reminds me of this glorious moment between Embiid and Durant:
— Hard Rock Sportsbook (@HardRockSB) January 26, 2023
I already liked Joel Embiid before, but I love the guy after this. (RELATED: Watch LeBron James Get Pissed Off At A Heckler After Looking Incredibly Depressed Against The Los Angeles Clippers)
Anybody who makes a D-Generation X reference is cool with me — and it wasn’t that he just made a reference, my man put himself in the DX music video like a (bleeping) legend. It’s truly one of the greatest trolling moves I’ve ever seen.
Joel Embiid needs to be in the Hall of Fame for this.