REPORT: Stalker Arrested At Kelly Clarkson’s Home After Violating Restraining Order

San Fernando police reportedly arrested Huguette Nicole Young on Wednesday night after she violated a restraining order for the twelfth time by lurking outside Kelly Clarkson’s home.

Clarkson previously obtained a temporary restraining order, as well as a permanent restraining order against Young, who seems to habitually trespass on her property at 8:59 p.m., according to TMZ. There has been no official explanation as to the significance of that timing. Clarkson’s security team noticed Young on the property of her San Fernando Valley residence and phoned 911 for assistance, according to TMZ.

Police responded to the call and immediately arrested Young on scene. Sources close to Clarkson revealed that the famous country singer is so concerned about Young’s refusal to abide by the court-ordered rules to stay off her property that she no longer permits her children from stepping outside of her security gates at night, according to TMZ.

Young previously stalked Clarkson at her Nashville home and then proceeded to follow her to her Los Angeles property. She has reportedly been stalking Clarkson for a decade, according to TMZ. (RELATED: Jack Johnson Gets Five-Year Restraining Order Against Alleged Female Stalker)

Clarkson has been plagued with security concerns in recent months. She filed for multiple restraining orders against Young, and has had to contend with a stalker by the name of Victor Fernandez who made an unwelcome visit to her home on Thanksgiving, according to TMZ.

She for a virtual hearing in January, alongside her lawyer Ed McPherson, to discuss her fears about Young.