Polls Show Overwhelmingly Negative Approval of House GOP Performance

A new CNN poll released on Jan. 26 shows that a majority of Americans are not satisfied with House Republicans’ job performances. Although the poll shows that neither party earns substantial approval from the public, the GOP’s numbers are significantly worse.

The poll indicates some potential areas of concern for Republicans. According to the poll, only 32 percent of Americans approve of the job the GOP is doing in Congress, while 67 percent disapprove. Democrats in Congress fared a little better, with 40% approval and 59 percent disapproval from the public.

Of the respondents, 73 percent claim that GOP House leaders have not paid enough attention to the “country’s most important issues,” while only 27% percent believe they have.

Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s approval ratings are also underwater. 38 percent of Americans have a negative opinion of McCarthy, while 19% have a favorable opinion, according to the poll.

Poll responses show that 70 percent of Americans believe things are going badly in the country, but it might be difficult to pin this pessimism on President Joe Biden. 60 percent of Americans believe Republicans have “more influence over the direction the nation takes in the next two years,” while just 39 percent believe Biden has more influence during the same time span.

Other recent polls haven’t been very encouraging for House Republicans either. An Ipsos poll conducted on Jan. 15, showed that 34 percent of Americans believe that the drawn-out battle for the speakership weakened the party, with only 19 percent believing the struggle made the party stronger. According to a Deseret News/HarrisX poll, 41 percent of Americans believe the Republican Party became weaker after the speaker’s race and only 23 percent believe the party grew stronger.

The CNN poll surveyed 1,004 respondents between Jan. 19 and 22 with a 4 percent margin of error. The Ipsos poll surveyed 2,010 respondents between Jan. 10 and 11 with a 4.2 percent margin of error. The Deseret News/HarrisX poll surveyed 915 respondents between Jan. 9 and 10 with a 3.2 percent margin of error.