FEC Presses George Santos For Answers After Person He Lists As ‘Treasurer’ Denies He Ever Took The Job

The Federal Elections Commission (FEC) is pressing Republican New York Rep. George Santos after he allegedly failed to accurately disclose his campaign treasurer.

“It has come to the attention of the Federal Election Commission that you may have failed to include the true, correct, or complete treasurer information,” the FEC said to Santos in a Thursday letter addressed to the Santos campaign.

The FEC sent George Santos’s campaign a letter about their new treasurer, who said he never agreed to be their new treasurer. Fair to say that “It has come to the attention” is doing a lot of work here.https://t.co/yTxR7hlJqP pic.twitter.com/bG75NQ4kGn — Michael Gold (@migold) January 27, 2023

Santos listed Thomas Datwyler as his campaign treasurer in an amended statement of organization form filed Wednesday. Datwyler’s attorney, Derek Ross, disputed the filing and is working with the FEC to resolve the dispute, CNBC reported. (RELATED: Rep. George Santos Denies Report He Performed As A Drag Queen In Brazil)

“On Monday, we informed the Santos campaign that Mr. Datwyler would not be taking over as treasurer,” Ross said in a statement, according to CNBC. “And there appears to be some disconnect between that conversation and this filing.”

Santos reportedly labeled Datwyler as his treasurer on filings for six other political committees after he removed longtime Treasurer Nancy Marks, according to the New York Times. The other political committees also received the FEC letter, which gives Santos until March 2 to respond.

Santos has received scrutiny for lying about significant portions of his life, including his education, work experience, residence, and ethnicity. He was assigned to two House committees by Speaker Kevin McCarthy and pledged to serve his entire two year term despite calls for him to resign.