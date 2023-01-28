Paul “Triple H” Levesque Offers Advice To Joel Embiid After Being Fined $25K For Obscene Celebration

Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers is being encouraged by the creator of the infamous D-Generation X crotch-chop to continue to do it during games, despite being fined $25,000 by the NBA after performing the celebration Wednesday against the Brooklyn Nets.

Paul “Triple H” Levesque quoted a tweet of Embiid celebrating with the obscene DX gesture on Saturday and asked the five-time All Star if it’d be wiser for him to write a bigger check to the NBA instead of the $25K penalty to cover the costs of any future related crotch-chop fines. The 14-time WWE champion even stated that he’d be willing to help Embiid pay for the forfeitures as they come if he decides to keep doing it.

Curious, @JoelEmbiid…

If you wrote a bigger check now, could you get a volume discount to cover the rest of the season??#IllChipIn #SuckIt https://t.co/fSNS0Csy2n — Triple H (@TripleH) January 28, 2023

Embiid doing the crotch-chop in 2023 is helping the gesture stand the test of time. I remember when DX (Triple H and Shawn Michaels) started doing the gesture in the late 90’s. I even got in trouble for doing it in first grade and had to sit in the corner with my teacher for most of recess. For Embiid to be paying homage to the legendary wrestling faction all these years later brings me back to the good old days of wrestling and the beloved ‘Attitude Era” of WWE.

The advice Triple H offered Embiid is smart. If he writes the NBA a check for a few hundred thousand dollars now, he won’t have to worry about the fines as they come in. And with the help of Triple H paying towards the fines too—what real damage would Embiid’s crotch-chop celebrations really do to his pockets? (RELATED: 76ers’ Joel Embiid Makes Wild Gesture During Celebration. Nets’ Kevin Durant Talks Trash From Home)

Embiid recently signed a huge contract extension with the 76ers in August of 2021, which brought his total earnings with the club to $261 million, according to ESPN. A few $25,000 fines throughout the course of the season is pocket change to the Sixers’ center. The crotch-chop celebration is edgy, of course, but it seemed to fire up Philadelphia’s crowd when he did it. That said, I hope to see more of it.

If NBA executives have problems with Triple H egging on Embiid to keep doing the crotch-chop, they probably have two words for them…