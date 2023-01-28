13-Year-Old In Custody After Allegedly Shooting Father And Son In Jerusalem One Day After Deadly Synagogue Attack

An Israeli father and son were both critically injured after a 13-year-old Palestinian boy allegedly shot them in Jerusalem Saturday, one day after an attack on a synagogue killed seven.

The father and son, ages 47 and 23 respectively, were reportedly shot in the historic district of the city by a 13-year old boy who was himself overpowered and shot by two armed passers-by who witnessed the incident, according to the Associated Press.

Police quickly swarmed the area and escorted the wounded teen away from the scene on a stretcher and transported him to a hospital where he is currently being detained, the outlet reported.

Israeli police spokesman Dean Elsdunne told the BBC that the teenage suspect reportedly ambushed a group of five people as they made their way to prayers. “He waited to ambush civilians on the holy Sabbath day,” Elsdunne told the AP.

This latest attack comes on the heels of a mass shooting Friday that left seven people dead in Jerusalem while they worshipped at a synagogue. While the shooting was reportedly praised by Palestinian militant groups, it was condemned by Israeli police commissioner Kobi Shabtai who called it “one of the worst attacks we have encountered in recent years,” according to BBC. (RELATED: Palestinians Launch Rockets Into Israel Following Raid That Killed 9 In West Bank) “This is a significant rise in the level of terror,” Elsdunne observed per the outlet.