Gavin Newsom’s Wife Made Millions After Charging Public Schools To Watch ‘Gender Justice’ Films

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s wife has potentially raked in millions of dollars from public schools showing her documentaries dedicated to “intersectional gender justice,” according to Open the Books, a watchdog group.

Jennifer Siebel Newsom’s nonprofit, the Representation Project, a group focused on fighting sexism through films and activism, charged California’s public schools between $49 to $599 to stream the documentaries on “gender justice” to their students, according to Open the Books. Since 2012, Newsom has earned nearly $1.5 million in film licenses and nearly $1.7 million in sales from documentaries such as The Great American Lie, a story about systemic inequalities in gender, and Fair Play, about unfair work dynamics for women within their homes. (RELATED: Jennifer Seibel Newsom Asked To Fake An Orgasm During Testimony Against Harvey Weinstein)

Approximately 2.6 million students in 5,000 schools across all fifty states watched the documentaries, which Newsom wrote and directed, Open the Books reported. Newsom’s group charged schools an average $270 to stream the films.

The films pair with curriculums, which have been distributed to 11,200 classrooms, including “The Mask You Live In” which discusses how elementary school students can “objectify and degrade women,” according to the Representation Project. Two films created by the group feature the governor and encourage students to vote for candidates who want a “care economy.”

In 2019, William Springer of Patterson filed a complaint after his 12-year-old daughter watched “The Mask You Live In,” a Newsom directed film, at Creekside Middle School, according to the Sacramento Bee. The father complained that the film shows “nude images of females in lurid poses” which the superintendent called “disturbing.”

The Representation Project did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

