Dem Rep. Bowman Says We Have To ‘Invest In Climate’ Rather Than Police To Make People Safe

New York Democratic Rep. Jamaal Bowman said Wednesday on CNN that in order to make communities safer, there needs to be more investment in the climate rather than in policing.

Bowman said the Congressional Black Caucus is expected to meet with President Joe Biden to discuss the beating death of Tyre Nichols, but said Biden is not leading on the issue.

“We need [Biden] to provide historic leadership in this moment. And when I say historic, I’m talking Roosevelt and Lincoln-type historic leadership on this issue and so many others. We cannot just paint around the edges because that maintains the status quo. We have to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. We have to introduce and pass the People’s Justice Guarantee so community members can reimagine and restructure public safety in our country,” Bowman said.

“The research shows we need a public health approach to public safety. You want to make us safer? Invest in poverty, in ending poverty, invest in housing, invest in climate, invest in education. That is how we make our country safer. What we’re doing is adding more police and feeding the prison industrial complex, and that has to stop,” he continued. (RELATED: Jon Stewart Rips CNN For Blasting Tyre Nichols Footage)

Nichols died Jan. 10, three days after he was pulled over by Memphis police officers for a traffic stop. Authorities said they pulled Nichols over for “reckless driving” during which a “confrontation occurred” and Nichols allegedly fled on foot. A second confrontation then occurred. Bodycam footage released Friday shows the officers beating Nichols, who later complained of shortness of breath.