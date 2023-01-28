Two Additional Shelby County Deputies Being Investigated, On Leave Following Release Of Tyre Nichols Video

Two additional Shelby County deputies are under investigation following the release of the shocking footage involving the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols by five Memphis police officers.

Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner released a statement Friday night expressing his concern over the actions of two additional deputies who arrived on the scene after the beating of Nichols.



“Having watched the videotape for the first time tonight, I have concerns about two deputies who appeared on the scene following the physical confrontation between police and Tyre Nichols. I have launched an internal investigation into the conduct of these deputies to determine what occurred and if any policies were violated. Both of these deputies have been relieved of duty pending the outcome of this administrative investigation,” he stated.

Nichols was beaten after being pulled over on a charge of reckless driving Jan 7. He died three days later from the injuries he sustained.

Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn “C.J.” Davis told CNN’s Don Lemon that the beating was reminiscent of the Rodney King beating in 1991, adding that “it was about the same if not worse.”

Similarly, Davis told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, “In my 36 years, I would have to say I don’t think I have ever been more horrified and disgusted, sad and to some degree confused.” When pressed as to why she felt confused, she stated that the level of aggression and response was not appropriate to what had occurred.

“I believe there was a sense of groupthink in the mentality of what was happening. It’s just very unfortunate that nobody stepped forward to say ‘enough’,” Davis added. (RELATED: ‘I Feel Sorry For Them’: Tyre Nichols’ Mother Gives Gut-Wrenching Interview On CNN)

All five officers involved in the beating of Nichols – Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith – have been charged with second-degree murder, two counts of official misconduct, aggravated kidnapping, one count of official oppression and one count of aggravated assault, NBC reported.