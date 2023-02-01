6-Year-Old Orders $1,000 Worth Of Food From Dad’s Phone, Parents Say

A Michigan family was taken by surprise Saturday night when a seemingly never-ending stream of food deliveries were brought to their door, all allegedly purchased by their 6-year old son.

Mason Stonehouse had been “playing” on his father’s cellphone at around 9 p.m. Saturday. Unbeknownst to parents Keith and Kristin Stonehouse, Mason was actually in the process of ordering an elaborate menu filled with chili cheese fries, pizzas, shrimp, chicken and ice cream from the GrubHub food delivery app, WDIV 4 News reported. It wasn’t until bags and bags of takeout arrived on the family’s doorstep, after Mason had gone to bed, that the couple realized what he had done, according to the outlet. (RELATED: GrubHub Gives Everyone In New York City $15 Off For Lunch Orders, Chaos Ensues)

A Macomb County child spent $1,000 of his parent’s money Saturday night as he was “playing” on his dad’s GrubHub app. https://t.co/CLajk25sbS — Local 4 WDIV Detroit (@Local4News) January 31, 2023



“I think I had left the app open, and he saw that when he was playing with my phone, and just started going to town,” Keith Stonehouse told the outlet.

Mason reportedly ordered almost $1,000 worth of food in all, though not every order was processed. “I get an alert on my phone … my card has been declined for fraud from a pizza place for $439,” Keith told WDIV.

Keith and Kristin used the incident as a teaching opportunity, taking Mason’s piggy bank to help him understand that the food cost real money, WDIV reported. “I think it actually sunk in when we were actually taking his money to pay back some of it as a lesson,” Kristin told the outlet.

After hearing about what happened, neighbors came by to purchase some of the excess food from the Stonehouse family, according to WDIV. GrubHub also reached out to the family and offered them a $1,000 worth of GrubHub gift cards to offset unexpected charges, CNN reported.