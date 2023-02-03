Rachol West-Chachere Calls Out Sydney Warner For Being ‘Soft’ After She Slammed The Philadelphia Eagles Fan Base

Is Sydney Warner going to respond?! Are we going to have an epic clash here?!

Recently, I blogged about Sydney Warner — who is the wife of San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner — and how she expressed her displeasure with the Philadelphia Eagles fan base during the NFC Championship Game between the two teams. Well, one Eagles wife isn’t playing that game.

Rachol West-Chachere, who is the wife of Eagles safety Andre Chachere, took to Twitter to call out Warner for being “soft” for her TikTok video slamming Philly fans — the tweet has since been deleted.

Here’s that if you missed it:

In another tweet that was also deleted (why are we deleting tweets after just labeling somebody as ‘soft’?), West-Chachere explained further where she stood on things, claiming that she helped out two 49ers wives during the NFC Championship, and when it comes to “the Philly fan base slander,” she ain’t playin’ that shit.

“I swear I’m not mean. I literally helped 2 49er Wives I’ve never met get covered seats at the game bc they had babies & transferred my extra tickets to them,” she tweeted before deleting (her husband probably told her to, no need for distractions with the Super Bowl approaching).

“I just don’t like the Philly fan base slander. We aren’t doing that today, or yesterday, or tomorrow,” said West-Chachere.

Who would you have in an epic clash between these two?!

In this corner, we have San Francisco 49ers wife Sydney Warner:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Warner (@sydneywarner)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Warner (@sydneywarner)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Warner (@sydneywarner)

In the other corner, we have Philadelphia Eagles wife Rachol West-Chachere:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachol West Chachere (@racholwest)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachol West Chachere (@racholwest)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachol West Chachere (@racholwest)

They’re both lookers (with Sydney winning the contest there, in my opinion), but I think you have to side with Rachol West-Chachere in a physical (and/or verbal) clash. She’s got multiple things to give her the leverage: She’s a former women’s college and semi-professional basketball player, so you can be sure she’s a lot more athletic and taller (and bigger, and I mean that in a nice way) than Sydney Warner.

And on top of that, Rachol has that gritty Philly attitude, you can clearly tell (with the exception of deleting tweets, that’s weak). Then you have the fact that Sydney pretty much admitted that she can’t handle confrontation? (RELATED: Jared Goff And His Model Fiancée Christen Harper Met On A Dating App)

Oh yeah, you gotta ride with Rachol West-Chachere in this one.

Sydney Warner vs. Rachol West-Chachere — we need to sell tickets to this.

And it can be sponsored by my newly-founded Hot Wives Club and WWE’s Attitude Era! Genius!