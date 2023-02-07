‘Doubling Down On Crazy’: Sarah Huckabee Sanders Slams Biden In GOP Rebuttal To State Of The Union Address

Republican Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders criticized President Joe Biden in the GOP’s response to his State of the Union address Tuesday night, saying America is not the same country it was before he took office.

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy announced Thursday that Sanders would be giving the GOP’s response to Biden’s address, saying she is the right person to represent the Republican party and mentioned how the U.S. is struggling from inflation, a border crisis, record crime, and a failing school system.

“In the radical left’s America, Washington taxes you and lights your hard-earned money on fire, but you get crushed with high gas prices, empty grocery shelves, and our children are taught to hate one another on account of their race, but not to love one another or our great country,” Sanders said in her speech.

“And while you reap the consequences of their failures, the Biden administration seems more interested in woke fantasies than the hard reality Americans face every day. Most Americans simply want to live their lives in freedom and peace, but we are under attack in a left-wing culture war we didn’t start and never wanted to fight … That’s not normal. It’s crazy, and it’s wrong,” she continued.

“Republicans believe in an America where strong families thrive in safe communities. Where jobs are abundant, and paychecks are rising. Where the freedom our veterans shed their blood to defend is the birthright of every man, woman, and child,” Sanders added. (RELATED: Sarah Huckabee Sanders To Deliver GOP State Of The Union Rebuttal)

Prior to the speech, the Daily Caller obtained the themes for her speech. One of the themes stated: “Sanders is the youngest Governor, Biden is the oldest President.” (RELATED: ‘Waiting For The Insanity To Stop’ — Gov. Kim Reynolds Slams Biden In GOP Response To SOTU)

NEWS: Here are Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ #SOTU response themes for her speech tonight: @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/h6UC0S7zjc — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) February 7, 2023

“Upon taking office just a few weeks ago I signed executive orders to ban CRT, racism, and indoctrination in our schools, eliminate the use of the derogatory term ‘Latinx’ in our government, repealed COVID orders and said never again to authoritarian mandates and shutdowns. Americans want common sense from their leaders, but in Washington, the Biden administration is doubling down on crazy,” Sanders added.

The Caller first reported on the executive order Sanders introduced on her first official day in office, that would combat Critical Race Theory (CRT) in schools across the state.

“President Biden is unwilling to defend our border, defend our skies, and defend our people. He is simply unfit to serve as commander in chief,” she continued.

Biden spoke for one hour and 12 minutes during his State of the Union address.