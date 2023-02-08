HBO To Release ‘The Last Of Us’ Early To Avoid The Super Bowl

HBO is releasing the fifth episode of “The Last of Us” on Friday instead of Sunday to avoid clashing with the Super Bowl.

Fans of the hit show “will not have to choose between Super Bowl 57 and Episode 5 as the show has decided to release the episode this Friday,” according to a social media post from Pubity. The show will be available on HBO Max and on HBO’s On Demand service Friday evening before airing in its regular timeslot Sunday night, the outlet noted.

HBO asked followers which was more important, the Super Bowl or the upcoming episode of the post-apocalyptic show. It appears fans are far more into “The Last of Us” than the nation’s largest football event.

‘The Last Of Us’ Ep3 Explains How The End Of The World Happened In 3 Days, And It’s Terrifying | ⁦@DailyCaller⁩ Oh, and we witness the most beautiful love story written for the apocalypse ever 💕🤘🏽featuring Ron Swanson and the guy from White Lotus https://t.co/PeTchWBcXC — KAY SMYTHE (@KaySmythe) January 31, 2023

In the most recent episode of the show, lead characters Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) had their first face-off with raiders, and we got some subtle hints about Ellie’s past, including that she may have killed someone.

We’ve also been led into the lives of those living in and around a fallen quarantine zone, where FEDRA has lost control and the people are taking their lives back from the government. (RELATED: Archeologists’ Findings Prove We Need To Rewrite Human History)

The episode concluded on an epic cliff-hanger, with two pistols pointed in the faces of both leads by what appears to be a father and son inside a huge apartment building. Knowing that the next episode will air earlier than expected is such a relief. I can’t wait to see how this plays out!