NBC News, MSNBC Staffers Threaten To Walk Out Over Layoffs

NBC News and MSNBC staffers are threatening to walk out in protest of recent layoffs, according .

The NBC Guild said Wednesday that approximately 300 workers plan to walk off the job at 11:00 a.m. Thursday in protest of the layoffs.

“In three years of bargaining our first contract, NBC News has repeatedly broken the law — cutting union salaries and conducting layoffs behind closed doors, without bargaining,” the guild posted in a flyer on Twitter.

“But the newsroom doesn’t run without us.” (RELATED: WaPo Staffers Erupt After Publisher Announces Layoffs At ‘Town Hall’)

And everyone is welcome to join us for a solidarity rally Thursday outside 30 Rock (N side of 49th St. b/w 5th and 6th Ave) at 11 AM ET where we’ll be hearing about the union fight from workers across NBC. Invite a friend, bring your union colleague and make some noise with us! pic.twitter.com/7CW0ihWzi7 — NBC Guild (@nbcnewsguild) February 8, 2023

“NBC News management has repeatedly violated federal labor law and refused to bargain with its unionized employees, most recently by laying off seven union journalists during contract negotiations and stripping a separate team of its union protections,” the guild said in a statement. “These hostile unilateral actions come on the heels of a federal court ordering NBC to repay union journalists for hundreds of thousands in stolen wages from 2020.”

Other major news outlets have experienced layoffs, with staffers from the The Washington Post reacting negatively in January after the media giant began laying off employees.