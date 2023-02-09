House Passes Resolution To Stop Illegal Immigrants From Voting In DC

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a resolution Thursday to prevent illegal immigrants and noncitizens from voting in the nation’s capital.

The Washington, D.C., City Council voted in October to pass D.C. Act 24-640, District of Columbia Council’s Local Resident Voting Rights Amendment Act of 2022, which would allow illegal immigrants and legal non-citizens to vote in local elections. The D.C. city council transmitted the bill to Congress on Jan. 11, 2023.

The House voted against it 260-162. To prevent the bill from becoming law would require the resolution to pass the Democrat-controlled Senate and be approved by President Joe Biden. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Chip Roy, Sen. Ted Cruz Introduce Legislation To Bar Illegal Immigrants From Voting In DC)

In late January, the Daily Caller first broke the news that Republican Texas Rep. Chip Roy and Sen. Ted Cruz would be introducing legislation in the House and Senate that would prevent illegal immigrants and noncitizens from voting in D.C. The legislation prohibits any federal funds from being used by the District to allow non-citizens to vote in any election.

The bill requires D.C. to certify that it does not allow non-citizens to vote for application or receipt of federal funds.