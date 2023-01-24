EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Chip Roy, Sen. Ted Cruz Introduce Legislation To Bar Illegal Immigrants From Voting In DC

Republican Texas Rep. Chip Roy and Sen. Ted Cruz will introduce legislation Tuesday in the House and Senate that would prevent illegal immigrants and noncitizens from voting in the nation’s capital.

The legislation, first obtained by the Daily Caller, prohibits any federal funds from being used by the District to allow non-citizens to vote in any election. The bill requires D.C. to certify that it does not allow non-citizens to vote for application or receipt of federal funds. The bill applies to funds applied for, approved, or made available to D.C. when the bill is introduced.

The Washington, D.C., City Council voted in October to pass D.C. Act 24-640, District of Columbia Council’s Local Resident Voting Rights Amendment Act of 2022, which would allow illegal immigrants and legal non-citizens to vote in local elections. The D.C. city council transmitted the bill to Congress on January 11, 2023.

“Allowing non-citizens, including aliens occupying our nation illegally, to exercise a right reserved for American citizens not only violates the constitutional principles our nation was founded upon, but also naively invites foreign meddling in our elections,” Cruz told the Caller before introducing the legislation.

“Voting is a privilege and the tool by which American citizens exercise their say in who leads our country, how we spend our tax dollars, and what policies should be instituted. I am vehemently against unconstitutionally cheapening the votes of American citizens and ignoring the rule of law in this nation,” Cruz added.

“American citizenship means something, and it comes with certain duties and privileges, including the ability to make decisions for the future of our Republic. This citizenship, our experiment in self-government, and the liberty for which this Republic stands were not purchased cheaply and they should not be treated cheaply,” Roy told the Caller before introducing the legislation. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: House Oversight Chairman James Comer Introduces Legislation To Bar Illegal Immigrants From Voting In D.C.)

“Our nation’s capital deserves better than the radical left’s failed governance, and it is past time for Congress to reassert its constitutional authority over DC. That’s why I’m proud to work with my longtime friend Senator Cruz to restore common sense to its elections,” Roy added. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: House Republicans Call On DC Mayor Bowser To Reject Bills That Allow Illegal Immigrants To Vote)

The House co-sponsors of the bill include Reps: Randy Weber, Mary Miller, Gary Palmer, Bill Posey, Jake Ellzey, Andrew Clyde and Marjorie Taylor Greene.

There are at least 50,000 noncitizens living in the District, according to The Washington Post.