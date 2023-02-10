Lady Gaga Has Young Girl Puke On Her Chest In Resurfaced Video

A video shared online Friday shows musician Lady Gaga a young girl vomiting on Lady Gaga’s chest during a performance.

The clip shows Gaga playing the drums while a young girl in heavy make-up, nipple tape, and a mesh shirt forces herself to puke a dark green liquid over pop star’s chest. Apparently the clip, which went viral after resurfacing Friday, is from Gaga’s performance at the SXSW festival nearly a decade ago, according to TV Guide.

Lady Gaga has a woman puke on her bare chest while she plays the drums. Totally normal stuff. pic.twitter.com/3nSanIEs9v — Catch Up (@CatchUpNetwork) February 10, 2023

The puke artist is apparently a girl named Millie Brown who is known for her work as a “vomit painter,” according to the outlet. I’m not sure what part of the performance constitutes art, as all I see is the same bulimia that my high school friends and I were told would destroy our teeth and bodies.

Apparently the goo coming out of Brown’s body is dyed green soy milk. She was also featured in the music video for Gaga’s “Exorcist Interlude,” which feels pretty fitting given the horror I personally felt while watching this performance. (RELATED: Lady Gaga Accused Of Destroying Heidi Montag’s Career)

The clip was re-shared online in the early hours of Friday morning, gaining almost 160,000 views by the original re-poster. Other notable accounts have since shared the video, ruining what was initially a very beautiful morning.