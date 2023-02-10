Man Sentenced To Probation 14 Hours Before Allegedly Killing Cop

Instead of jail time, a judge awarded probation to a 19-year-old Wisconsin man hours before police say he committed armed robbery and killed a Milwaukee police officer Tuesday.

Terrell Thompson, age 19, was wanted in connection with an armed robbery that occurred late Monday night. Milwaukee police officers dispatched to the city’s south side located Thompson, who ignored police commands and fled on foot.

In his encounter with the suspect, Officer Peter E. C. Jerving discharged his firearm, striking Thompson, according to a Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) press release. In the exchange of gunfire between the officer and an armed Thompson, Jerving was struck and later died of his injuries at a nearby hospital.(RELATED: Officer Shot And Killed By Convicted Felon Out On Early Release, Police Say)

Just 14 hours before allegedly committing armed robbery and 12 hours before fatally shooting Officer Jerving, the alleged cop killer faced a jail sentence, but received probation probation instead, Fox 6 News reported. Thompson’s February 6 court appearance related to two hit-and-run cases, the outlet reported.

Court records suggested leniency extended for his age, rather than the 120 days Thompson could have faced for the 2021 crimes. “Thankfully, the State’s not asking it,” court records cited Thompson’s attorney. Judge Christopher Dee awarded Thompson’s guilty plea with probation instead of jail time, Fox News 6 noted. “You got the benefit of a good bargain,” Judge Dee said.

The 37-year-old slain officer from Tuesday’s shoot-out was a four-year veteran of the department and a Milwaukee native, previously recognized for his provision of life-giving care to a shooting victim amid “extremely dangerous conditions,” the MPD noted. The department described Officer Jerving described as “a loving friend, a trusted colleague, and an outstanding officer whose passion was to serve as an officer since the young age of 13.”