Multiple Storm Systems Forecast To Batter US In Coming Days

Multiple storm systems are expected to traverse the country in mid-February, bringing snow, heavy rain, flooding, and other severe weather.

At least one of the storm systems is crossing through Canada and is expected to make landfall in the Northeastern U.S. on Friday, pushing rain, storms, ice conditions and snow as far south as Florida, according to the National Weather Service. Additional storms are anticipated on Monday and Tuesday, but their exact paths have yet to be confirmed, Fox Weather reported.

Despite the impending cold fronts, a longer forecast suggests that the East Coast will experience above-average heat into the following week, NWS noted in another graphic. Things are quite different for the West Coast, where temperatures will likely be well below the average.

Today’s 6-10 day outlook from @NWSCPC has very high probabilities of above average temperatures across the Mid Atlantic and southern New England. #MEwx pic.twitter.com/3KlU4gmmcX — NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) February 10, 2023

“We’ve been talking about the temperature warmup in the middle of the month,” Fox Weather meteorologist Amy Freeze said of the forecast. “So, that heat is going to be available. Considerable temperature difference for the middle part of the country.” (RELATED: Check Out The National Weather Service’s Amazing Word Gymnastics Over California Drought Questions)

The exact timings on when each storm will strike are still largely unknown, but forecasters are warning citizens ahead of time to ensure minimal complications from these threats. More than 80 people have died as a result of extreme weather events in the U.S. since Christmas 2022 on both the west and east coasts, despite numerous safety warnings.