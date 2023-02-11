NBA Star Jimmy Butler Throws Down Huge Alley-Oop Jam In Final Seconds To Secure Victory For Miami Heat

The Miami Heat won in thrilling fashion on Friday to sneak past the Houston Rockets.

Heat small forward Jimmy Butler slammed home a game winning alley-oop dunk off of an inbound pass in the final seconds of the Heat’s 97-95 victory over the Houston Rockets to improve their record to 31-25. It was a beautifully drawn-up play design by Miami’s head coach Erik Spoelstra. Butler was absolutely wide open.

JIMMY BUTLER GAME WINNER 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Vj9Guciwxa — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 11, 2023

Butler finished the game with 16 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists, according to ESPN.

Following his heroic alley-oop jam, Butler compared himself to former NFL wide receiver Chad Ochocinco. During Butler’s postgame interview he said, “I’m always open. I’m like a football player and I mean that. Ochocinco said it best…he was always open and I’m a lot like him.”

Jimmy Butler on the game-winning alley-oop: “I’m always open. I’m like a football player & I mean that. Ochocinco said it best. He was always open & I’m a lot like him.” pic.twitter.com/v45Zio0e2f — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) February 11, 2023

As cool as this finish was, I don’t think the Miami Heat are serious contenders for a championship this year. They were one game away from the NBA Finals a season ago but failed to add any significant pieces to their roster over the offseason and at the trade deadline (RELATED: NBA Fines Brooklyn Nets’ Cam Thomas After They Say He Used ‘Disparaging Language’ During Post-Game Interview)

I can’t picture Miami making it past the second round of the playoffs with how their team is currently constructed, but that said, this was a cool way for them to get a victory in the meantime.