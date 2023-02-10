NBA Fines Brooklyn Nets’ Cam Thomas After They Say He Used ‘Disparaging Language’ During Post-Game Interview

The National Basketball Association fined Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas for using inappropriate language during a post-game interview on Thursday.

Following Brooklyn’s 116-105 win over the Chicago Bulls, Thomas was asked about Spencer Dinwiddie’s joke from his introductory press conference on Wednesday, following his trade from the Dallas Mavericks to the Nets where he joked that Brooklyn needed help in the looks “department.”

Thomas said, “man, he’s just talking. We already had good looking dudes no homo, but you know how it go.”

Cam Thomas was fined $40k for this pic.twitter.com/Vgls4DbjcJ — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) February 10, 2023

Following the controversial interview where Thomas said “no homo,” he quickly tweeted out an apology. “I want to apologize for the insensitive word I used in the post-game interview. I was excited about the win and was being playful. I definitely didn’t intend to offend anyone, but realize that I probably did. My apologies again. Much love,” Thomas wrote.

I want to apologize for the insensitive word I used in the post-game interview. I was excited about the win and was being playful. I definitely didn’t intend to offend anyone, but realize that I probably did. My apologies again. Much love 🫶🏽❤️ — Cam Thomas (@24_camthomas) February 10, 2023

Despite apologizing, the NBA still came down hard on Thomas fined him $40,000. In a press statement from the NBA’s PR team, they said that Thomas was being fined for “using derogatory and disparaging language during a live television interview.”

The following was released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/DBtgkZ0ZoM — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) February 10, 2023

Personally, I believe the NBA is being way too sensitive about this. Thomas’ words caused no physical harm to anybody, so I think being penalized $40,000 is a bit excessive. (RELATED: John Wall Back With Houston Rockets, Eric Gordon Returns To Los Angeles Clippers In Three-Team Deal)

I’m sure Thomas will think twice about what he decides to say during his next press opportunity, but I can’t help but feel like the NBA flexed their muscles on him way too hard with their fine.