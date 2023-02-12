Rihanna’s Reps Confirm Her Pregnancy

Rihanna’s representatives have confirmed what millions of fans around the world have been speculating about since she hit the Super Bowl LVII stage.

The superstar is pregnant with her second child, according to RollingStone. Fans began speculating about her pregnancy the moment Rihanna appeared. Some fans initially thought she had yet to lose her baby weight after having her first child in May 2022, but the prominence of her baby bump quickly became clear as the cameras began to pick up on all angles of the performance.

Rihanna gave her belly a rub during her show, seemingly confirming what has since been declared as baby #2 on the way. (RELATED: Reviewing Rihanna: The Super Bowl Halftime Show Hits And Misses)

The superstar singer belted out some of the greatest hits on an elevated stage in spite of being pregnant. She performed “We Found Love,” Work,” “Bitch Better Have My Money,” “Rude Boy,” Wild Thoughts,” “Pour It Up,” “All of the Lights,” “Run This Town,” “Diamonds,” and “Umbrella” to name a few.

It is not yet clear how far along she is in her pregnancy.