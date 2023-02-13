Top US General Says He Can’t Rule Out Aliens To Explain String Of UFO Encounters

The American general in charge of operations in North American airspace said Sunday he could not rule out the possibility that extraterrestrial sources are behind a recent spate of unidentified flying object (UFO) encounters across the continent.

General Glen VanHerck, a U.S. Air Force General who serves as the Commander of the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), told reporters Sunday he personally was not ruling out any possibilities for the source of the UFOs. He was asked directly if the four airborne objects shot down by American aircrafts in just over the past week could be of extraterrestrial origin.

“I’ll let the intel community and the counterintelligence community figure that out,” VanHerck said. “I haven’t ruled out anything.”

JUST IN – Pentagon does not know to what keeps these “objects” aloft, unknown propulsion systems. “We’re calling them objects, not balloons, for a reason,” says U.S. Air Force General Glen VanHerck. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 13, 2023

VanHerck made the comment during a Pentagon press briefing Sunday after an American F-16 fighter jet took down an unidentified, octagon-shaped object flying over U.S. and Canadian airspace above Lake Huron. The shootdown was the third such incident in a span of 8 days, after an alleged Chinese spy balloon was initially downed off the coast of the Carolinas on Feb. 4.

There was an additional flying object shot down over Canada on Saturday by an American jet, after NORAD identified the UFO and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asked President Joe Biden for the U.S. to down the object, in addition to another object shot down over Alaska on Friday.

The Pentagon and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) also shut down airspace over Montana for a brief time Saturday, but did not ultimately locate a flying object in the area. (RELATED: First Balloons, Now Space Lasers: Chinese Satellite Blasts Green Lights Over Hawaii)

The more recent objects have not yet been fully identified by defense officials, nor have their countries of origin. China has condemned the shooting down of its balloon as an “indiscriminate” use of force.