Pentagon Aware Of Airborne Object Over Montana: REPORT

The Department of Defense (DOD) is aware of an airborne object over Montana, members of Congress said Saturday.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) briefly closed airspace over Montana for DOD related activities at oo:20 UTC, or 7:20 Eastern Standard time, according to an FAA NOTAM, before reopening the space later Saturday evening, Republican Rep. Matt Rosendale of Montana said. Rosendale, Republican Sen. Steve Daines and Democratic Sen. Jon Tester, both representing Montana, said the DOD had communicated to them a new airborne object — the third identified in U.S. airspace since Thursday — was crossing the state.

“I am in direct contact with NORCOM and monitoring the latest issue over Havre and the northern border. Airspace is closed due to an object that could interfere with commercial air traffic — the DOD will resume efforts to observe and ground the object in the morning,” Rosendale said in a statement on social media. (RELATED: Clear Message To China’: GOP Senator Hammers Pentagon For Letting Spy Balloon Fly Over Alaska)

“I am aware of the object in Montana air space and remain in close contact with senior DOD and Administration officials. I am closely monitoring the situation and am receiving regular updates,” Tester said in a separate social media statement. “I will continue to demand answers for the American public.”

JUST IN – United States closes airspace over north central Montana, NOTAM states “national defense airspace.” pic.twitter.com/Xvd1PGs6Xn — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 12, 2023

Just hours before the object was identified over Montana, a U.S. fighter jet shot down an object in central Yukon, Canada. Joint U.S. and Canadian forces tracked and intercepted an unidentified object that traversed Alaskan and Canadian airspace at an altitude of 40,000 feet, defense officials from Canada and the U.S. confirmed.

On Friday, U.S. jets assigned to U.S. Northern Command took down a high-altitude object off the northern coast of Alaska at Biden’s order. U.S. officials said the object was traveling at an altitude of 40,000 feet and could therefore pose a threat to commercial air traffic, justifying a military response.

“Montanans still have questions about the Chinese spy balloon that flew over our state last week. I’ll continue to demand answers on these invasions of U.S. airspace,” Daines said in a statement.

The DOD did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.