Shooting Confirmed At Michigan State University

Multiple people were injured during an active shooter situation at Michigan State University (MSU) Monday night, the East Lansing Police Department (ELPD) confirmed, according to The Michigan Daily.

ELPD responded to a call regarding an active shooter around 8:30 p.m. near MSU’s Berkeley. Students were informed to shelter in place “immediately” and to “run, hide, fight,” according to a text message sent by the university and obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Police are currently on the scene and at least two fatalities have been reported, according to The Michigan Daily. The suspect is reportedly believed to be on foot.

“Run means evacuate away from danger is you can do so safely. Hide means to secure-in-place, and Fight means protect yourself if no other option,” reads a university alert posted to Twitter by Raw Alerts.

MORE: Scene at @michiganstateu where there are reports of multiple shot on or near campus. (Video from Cassidy Szott, student at MSU) pic.twitter.com/JIQzJXlbvm — Roop Raj (@rooprajfox2) February 14, 2023

ELPD and MSU did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

This story is breaking and will updated.

