Americans Still Agree Race Should Not Be Factored Into College Admission: POLL

A majority of Americans still oppose using race as a factor in college admissions, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll reported by Reuters on Wednesday.

The poll, which surveyed 4,408 adults from Feb. 6-13, revealed that 62% of Americans agree that race should not be considered when reviewing a college applicant, Reuters reported. The results precede the Supreme Court’s anticipated decision on whether affirmative action, which considers race as an admission factor, can be used by colleges and universities to make admission decisions. (RELATED: POLL: Support For Supreme Court Increases Ahead Of Affirmative Action Decision)

The response was split among party lines as 73% of Republicans oppose the use of affirmative action in higher education compared to only 46% of Democrats, according to the poll. White respondents were also more likely to oppose race-based admissions than minority respondents, although a plurality of both demographics disagree with the practice.

In terms of admission, 68% said that grades should be a primary factor while 56% said applicants with family alumni should not be given different treatment and 37% said athletic ability should not be considered. At the same time, 58% of all respondents said they support generic programs to boost diversity on college campuses.

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments for cases against two major universities who adhere to race-conscious admission policies in October and is expected to issue a ruling this spring, Reuters reported. Students for Fair Admissions (SFFA) filed lawsuits against the University of North Carolina (UNC) and Harvard University on the basis that the schools’ policies discriminate against students because of their race, though the universities reject this allegation.

“Like dozens of earlier polls conducted during the last decade, the recent one from Reuters reflects what a significant majority of all Americans believe: A student’s race should not be a factor in college admissions,” Edward Blum, SFFA president, told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “Those who advocate for the continuation of race in admissions are working against the convictions and preferences of the majority of America’s racial minorities.”

Specifically, SFFA argues that UNC’s race-conscious admission practice discriminates against white and Asian American applicants and Harvard discriminates against Asian American applicants. Both universities argue that race is only one factor out of many that they use to consider applicants, according to Reuters.

The poll found that 46% of respondents think policies such as Affirmative Action discriminate against white people. This included 49% of white respondents and 39% of minority respondents.

IPSOS, UNC, Harvard and SFFA did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

