We Can’t Tell If The All-Star Cast Of This Dystopian TV Show Is Being Funny Or Serious

The trailer for “Extrapolations,” a new show from AppleTV+, dropped Wednesday, and it is either a hilarious piss-take about the unscientific impending climatological apocalypse or a super cool new dystopian series.

The show is described as “intimate, interconnected stories” that “Explore how the upcoming changes to our planet will affect love, faith, work, and family,” according to Apple TV+. This seems like a pretty far cry from what we can witness in the trailer, which suggests the dystopian series is either mocking the literally “uncertain” science on climate change or it’s trying to scare the crap out of people who don’t want to research the topic themselves.

A slew of A-listers are set to star in the series. Names include Tobey Maguire, Marion Cotillard, Murray Bartlett, Edward Norton, Kit Harrington, Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller, David Schwimmer, Matthew Rhys, and more, according to the show’s IMDB page.

It must be a pretty epic script to get so many heavy-hitters in it, or they were all forced to be part of what might be an entertaining piece of propaganda. I pray that Hollywood hasn’t gone fully Hollywoke with this series, because I can’t be bothered to spend the next few months explaining the reality of climate change to friends and family… for the millionth time.

Part of my climate change course at Plymouth University, where I graduated with Honors for my Bachelors in Human & Physical Geographies, was literally focused on the scientific notion of “uncertainty” in our understanding of climate change. While many people rely on data that suggests climate change is man-made and various chemical emissions are making our planet hotter, there is also just as much evidence to suggest that past climate change was caused by something completely different.

Gatekeepers in the field of archaeology and geology are reluctant to embrace or even promote evidence contradicting the theory that we’re all going to die because we made the planet slightly warmer. Grants, funding, and even professional reputations are dependent upon this narrative, and those who speak against it, even unknowingly, are attacked.

It’s also pretty crazy that this show is coming out less than a year after reports that a major news room was shifting public narrative away from the fear of COVID-19 and toward the terror of climate change. It’s not surprising news. If I learned anything from living amongst the rich and famous and power players in Hollywood, it’s that almost everything created and marketed to massive audiences is done so without political or social purpose. (RELATED: Check Out The National Weather Service’s Amazing Word Gymnastics Over California Drought Questions)

My hope is that “Extrapolations” is at least entertaining enough to be worth a watch. My fear is that it’ll spread a slew of fake news about our vulnerability as a species. If you’re looking for something a little more open-minded about our species, I highly recommend checking out “Ancient Apocalypse” while we wait for this show to drop in full on March 17.

