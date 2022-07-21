Undercover Project Veritas Video Resurfaces Suggesting CNN Is Going To Focus On Climate Now COVID Is Over

Footage released by Project Veritas of CNN technical director Charlie Chester discussing the network’s move to focus mainly on climate change resurfaced on social media Wednesday.

“Like, our [CNN’s] focus was to get Trump out of office, right? Without saying it, that’s what it was, right?” Chester said to the journalist in the undercover recording. “So our next thing is going to be for climate change awareness.” The video takes place in what appears to be a restaurant or bar, and is a continuation of a series of clips originally shared in 2021.

CNN tech director speaks about instilling the next fear (Climate change) as COVID is no longer a fear factor in controlling Americans. pic.twitter.com/NIQIfYKKxi — LADYPIE™ (@LadyPieLives) July 21, 2022

In the Project Veritas footage, Chester said the “climate thing is gonna take years. So, they’ll probably be able to milk that for quite a bit.” He later said that “Climate change is going to be the next COVID thing for CNN. We’re gonna hone in on it.”

The tech director claimed in the video that the decision to focus on climate change came from the former head of CNN, Jeff Zucker, who left the network in early 2022. (RELATED: ‘Thoughtful Moderation’: Leaked Audio Reportedly From Twitter Board Meeting Released By Project Veritas)

Remember when Project Veritas caught a director at CNN admitting that they have to scare people by irrationally hyping up “climate change” now that the COVID fear has worn off? https://t.co/UcffpX1b1B — Michael Seifert (@realmichaelseif) July 21, 2022

The video went viral on social media shortly after transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg shared a Tweet regarding climate change. Biden also called climate change a “clear and present danger” Wednesday, and nearly declared a national climate emergency on the same day, CNN reported.