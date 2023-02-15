Maryland Officials Warn ‘The Mexican Cartels Are Here’ After 6 Indicted In Alleged Trafficking Conspiracy

Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown announced charges Wednesday for six individuals accused of participating in a drug trafficking conspiracy, according to a press release.

Officials seized 15 kilograms of cocaine, 400 grams of crack cocaine, 10 firearms including two assault-style rifles, a fully automatic Glock 30 handgun, and over $493,000 of narcotics proceeds through the investigation, which was led by the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Group 51, according to a press release.

Between July 2022 and October 2022, Latrava Kinney, Lawrence Nauls and Jayson Rhodes allegedly participated in interstate trafficking or narcotics between Texas to Baltimore County, Maryland, according to the release. (RELATED: Mexican Authorities Capture El Chapo’s Son In Operation Involving 900 Troops)

“The Mexican cartels are here and their drugs are here in Maryland. They do not care about the well-being of our citizens and they’re flooding and poisoning our neighborhoods with drugs like cocaine, meth, heroin and especially fake pills laced with fentanyl,” Jarod Forget, DEA special agent in charge of the Washington Division Office, said, WBALTV reported.

“The flow of narcotics and firearms into our communities must stop,” Brown said, according to the press release. “Disrupting this large-scale, interstate drug trafficking ring is a tremendous step toward restoring peace and public safety, and I thank our partners in this case and applaud their hard work in obtaining these criminal indictments.”